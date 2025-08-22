BMW Group India races past 5,000 electric car deliveries, inaugurates 4,000-km charging corridor

New Delhi, Aug 22 German luxury automobile maker BMW Group India on Friday announced it has raced past 5,000 electric car deliveries, becoming the first Indian luxury car company to achieve this milestone.

The automaker also said it has inaugurated a high-power charging corridor, running 4,000 kms from North to South across the nation.

The corridor, a step towards progress of charging infrastructure, will cover a stretch of 4,000 kms with chargers every 300 km, ensuring smooth electric movement without any concerns for range or charging availability.

The route strategically covers national highways and major cities like Delhi-Jaipur-Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Pune-Hubbali-Bengaluru-Coimbatore-Madurai, the carmaker said.

To promote higher adoption and convenience of e-mobility, BMW Group India has opened access to customers of all EV brands in the country.

"BMW Group India is immensely proud to become the first luxury carmaker to cross the remarkable milestone of 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries. This achievement is not just a number; it represents our unwavering commitment to e-mobility and pioneering spirit in the premium EV landscape," said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

At BMW, luxury and performance are delivered seamlessly with sustainability, and our electric products embody this philosophy, he added.

In-app and in-car digital integration will offer live charger status, setting charging partner preferences, filtering chargers based on capacity, information on nearby amenities and more.

The station capacity will range from 120kW to up to 720kW.

"The locations have been chosen mindfully, where customers can make a quick stop for a coffee or hot meal at nearby public spaces while their vehicle is charged or simply enjoy the in-car entertainment features of BMW EVs," BMW India stated.

The charging stations will be operated in partnership with leading operators like Statiq and Zeon.

Combined with close to 300 BMW destination chargers at premium hotels, resorts and malls, this new corridor will offer a perfect blend of BMW's public charging ecosystem for inter-city and intra-city travel.

Overall, BMW Group India offers more than 6,000 convenient charging points through strategic partnerships with some of the largest public charging networks in India.

