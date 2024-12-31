'Booking and Cancellation Unavailable': IRCTC App and Website Face Technical Glitch During Tatkal Ticket Booking

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app is down for several users. According to the screen grabs shared by travellers, the user is unable to book a Tatkal ticket due to some technical outage in the morning.

Passengers attempting to book tickets show an error page with a message that reads, "Booking and cancellation for all sites will not be available for the next hour. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.” This is the third time in a month that the IRCTC website and app are crashing for users.

Last time, on December 26, the website and mobile app were both down for some users. According to the outage tracking website, Downdetector. reported a sharp spike increase in problems around 11 am. As per the data on the platform over 1,000 users reported outage.

According to the Downdetector website, about 40% of users face problem booking on the website, while 42 people reported App glitches and 11% of users face issues during ticket booking.

Frustrated netizens took to social media websites to express anger due to the outage, with several accusing the system of being manipulated.

Dear @IRCTCofficial, your tour services have consistently failed to meet expectations. Booking Tatkal tickets has been a frustrating experience, both 10 years ago and even now. It might be time to reconsider offering services that do not meet acceptable standards. @RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/sQTEC1lymt — Brij Mohan (@brijhcu) December 31, 2024

