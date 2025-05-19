BPCL invests Rs 88 crore to support over 30 startups: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, May 19 Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Monday that Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has so far invested Rs 88 crore to support more than 30 startups in the fields of energy, healthcare, agriculture and AI.

In a post on X social media platform, the Union Minister said that BPCL is empowering youth to become job creators and leaders.

“India’s startup ecosystem is booming, driving growth and innovation across multiple sectors,” said Puri.

BPCL’s 'Project Ankur' is fuelling this momentum, guided by PM Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Rs 88 crore invested to support 30+ startups in energy, healthcare, agriculture and AI,” the minister added.

He further said that BPCL is ensuring breakthrough innovations like fuel-flexible turbines and carbon dioxide-to-methanol conversion.

“Together, we are building an India that leads in innovation and opportunity,” he noted.

Earlier, the Union Minister informed that Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is fuelling the Indian startup ecosystem, and has invested Rs 27 crore to empower 28 startups to date.

HPCL’s ‘Udgam’ initiative has raised Rs 35 crore so far to support startups in the field of clean and green energy.

“India's energy future is being shaped by innovation. HPCL’s ‘Udgam’ initiative is empowering startups working on green hydrogen and ethanol, smart LPG cylinders and emission control, IoT solutions and cashless technologies and waste-to-energy and carbon capture,” Puri posted on X social media platform.

“Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Startup India initiative, which continues to fuel innovation across the country,” he added.

Oil India Limited is also supporting 15 startups related to various fields like design of hydrogen fuel cell-based e-bus and design of wireless robot for oil well inspection and multi-functional oil and gas operations with a startup fund of Rs 50 crore, the Union Minister informed.

