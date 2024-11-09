BRIC to drive research synergy, transform power of science, tech & innovation: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 9 The Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), which celebrated its first foundation day on Saturday, will boost research synergy, and transform the power of science, technology and innovation in the country, said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), established the BRIC by subsuming the 14 Autonomous Institutions (AIs) on November 10, last year.

BRIC is pivotal in driving excellence and innovation in the biotech sector.

“BRIC is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the value and impact both in the context of bringing research synergy, enhancing and transforming the power of Science, Technology and Innovation,” said Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and DG BRIC while addressing the first foundation day of BRIC, celebrated at the BRIC-National Institute of Immunology (NII).

The event saw participation from various officials, researchers and students from 15 iBRIC Institutions.

“BRIC would be a landmark institution for the country,” said Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, who was the Guest of Honor.

On November 9, a competition named “Race from Science to Entrepreneurship (RaSE)” was organised.

The competition aimed to encourage the young talent pool being nurtured in iBRIC+ institutes to develop their entrepreneurial skills by exposing them to issues involved in the commercialisation of biosciences, especially in the thematic areas mentioned in BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy.

On November 10, a sports meet and a get-together for iBRIC+ institutes and DBT was planned to foster harmony, to promote physical fitness, teamwork, and bonding among DBT-iBRIC+ families.

The sports meet encompassed events like cricket, badminton, table tennis and chess.

“BRIC has been instrumental in bringing together scientists and researchers across the institutions and is expected to achieve laudable outcomes for catapulting the Indian Biotechnology sector,” the Ministry said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor