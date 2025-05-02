BRS COPs 2025: Need global action on chemicals and waste, says Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, May 2 The world needs collective action on chemicals and waste, said Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav at the Conference of the Parties (COPs) to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm (BRS) Conventions.

Yadav is leading an Inter-Ministerial delegation from India at the BRS COPs 2025, that took place in Geneva from April 30-May 1.

The theme of this year’s high-level segment is “Make visible the invisible: Sound management of chemicals and wastes.”

“The effective execution of the BRS Conventions relies significantly on access to finance, technology transfer, capacity-building, technical assistance, and strengthened international cooperation,” Yadav said.

He outlined India’s integrated approach to implementing the conventions through national legislation such as the Environment (Protection) Act, the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, and the E-Waste Management Rules, 2016. These initiatives “are supported by sustained investments in institutional and technical infrastructure,” the Union Minister said.

On the sidelines of the COPs, the Yadav also participated in a consultation meeting organised by Norway on the work of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on plastic pollution.

He apprised participants of India’s domestic initiatives such as the ban on identified single-use plastic items and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic packaging.

Yadav further underlined India’s pioneering role in international environmental governance, highlighting that the country has introduced a resolution on single-use plastics at UNEA-4, bringing the issue to the centre of global discourse.

The Environment Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Katrin Schneeberger, Director of the Federal Office for the Environment, Switzerland.

Yadav discussed the development of a legally binding international instrument on plastic pollution, and India’s support to establish a science-policy panel on chemicals and waste, as mandated by UNEA resolutions.

“India remains steadfast in its commitment to multilateral environmental cooperation and will continue to advocate for the interests of developing countries while ensuring equitable, science-based, and sustainable solutions for the planet,” the Minister said.

