BSE resolved 190 investors’ complaints during September

New Delhi, Oct 3 The Indian stock exchange platform Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced on Friday that it had resolved 190 complaints from investors against 126 companies in the month of September 2025.

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange received 173 complaints against 102 companies in September this year, the bourse added.

The complaints resolved by the Bombay Stock Exchange include those brought forward from previous periods.

Further, the stock exchange informed that the top three companies where complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of September 2025 include Suraj Products Ltd, Bajaj Auto Limited, and Reliance Home Finance Limited.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has taken up 76 investment-related fraud cases during the five-year period from April 2020 to March 2025, in which the culprits were ordered to disgorge Rs 949 crore as illicit gains.

Several Central government, enforcement, and regulatory agencies have been taking action to prevent, detect, and act against investment-related frauds.

The Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025, have also been issued to address concerns related to unethical practices by digital lending applications and confidential advisories to banks for robust systems to detect cyber frauds and money mule activity.

Besides, the Reserve Bank of India generates public awareness about safe digital practices through campaigns across TV, print, SMS, and digital platforms such as the RBI Kehta Hai campaign and 'BE(A)WARE’ booklet, to educate consumers on fraud types and redressal mechanisms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India also runs the 'SEBI vs SCAM' campaign, which generates an ongoing fraud awareness campaign via TV, print, radio, and social media in partnership with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India also runs SCORES, or the SEBI Complaint Redressal System, an online platform that enables investors to file and track complaints against listed entities and the market regulator-registered market intermediaries.

