C-DOT should enter global tech giant league by 2047: Minister

New Delhi, July 4 The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global tech leaders like Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei by 2047, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, has said.

In a significant push towards self-reliance and global competitiveness, Dr Sekhar has launched a high-capacity SAKSHAM-3000 switch-cum-router with 25.6 terabit per second throughput.

SAKSHAM-3000 is a state-of-the-art data centre switch-cum-router designed for next-generation digital infrastructure.

Dr Sekhar lauded C-DOT engineers, calling their work “not just technical — but nation-building.”

Highlighting India’s recent breakthroughs, including a homegrown 4G/5G(NSA) core, advanced disaster management systems, cyber security solutions and Quantum communication, he noted that “C-DOT has entered a new phase — a phase of delivery, deployment and global ambition.”

“The ambition must come from within,” Dr. Sekhar said, urging engineers to think beyond daily deadlines and imagine what the country would need five years from now.

“That’s the difference between being part of a project — and shaping the future. Let’s move from success to significance. Let’s build a C-DOT that is trusted not just in India, but across the world. The country is with you,” he noted.

He emphasised the need for India not just to produce but to lead.

He also called for greater participation in international standards bodies like 3GPP, ITU, and ETSI.

SAKSHAM-3000 is a "future-ready platform" for both legacy and cloud-native networks, supporting Layer-2, IP, and MPLS protocols, while being energy-efficient and equipped for time-sensitive applications via PTP and Sync-E.

With flexible licensing, high reliability through hot-swappable power and fan units, and advanced QoS features like WRR (Weighted Round Robin) and WRED, the platform aims to address the evolving needs of large enterprises, telecom operators, and hyperscale data centres.

