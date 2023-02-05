Can ChatGPT replace human jobs? Here's the truth

Chatbot ChatGPT, equipped with AI technology, was launched in November last year and in just 2 months, its number of active users reached 100 million and it became the fastest growing consumer application in the history of the Internet. Despite such tremendous popularity and success, there has been a stir about ChatGPT. Because it is believed that due to this many jobs are at risk.

OpenAI, ChatGPT has become quite a trend these days. While users are enjoying using the platform, the AI tool is giving sleepless nights to tech giants like Google and Microsoft, and also humans. It is considered as a threat to some human jobs.Firstly, what is this AI tool? ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that has been trained with data sets that help it to give correct and unique answers in real-time. Now, given the way ChatGPT works, is it right to say that some human jobs are really at risk. ChatGPT has emerged as a threat to some jobs related to technology, media, legal, market research, teachers, customer care service, graphic designers, finance jobs and stock market. At present, there is not so much danger on the job market as the apprehension about the future has been expressed. Actually ChatGPT has some limitations. At one time, when the use of computers started increasing, apprehensions were expressed that it would eat up many jobs, but this did not happen at all. Rather the computer made our work easier. Well, similarly ChatGPT can also be a useful and time-saving tool for us. However, this will only make a difference to those who will not develop their skills. Many experts said, “With the help of man and machine, the way in the future will be easier. Yes, on a long enough timescale, technology will eventually assume your current role. However, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.