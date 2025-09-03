Cancer cases highest in women in India, men more at risk of mortality: ICMR study

New Delhi, Sep 3 Women reported the highest incidence of cancers in India, while the risk of death was more among men, according to a study led by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Indian Council of Medical Research.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, is based on 708,223 cancer cases and 206,457 mortality cases reported from 43 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) between 2015 and 2019.

Over 50 per cent of cancer incidences were reported among women, compared to 49 per cent in men. On the other hand, mortality was reported more among males (55 per cent) than females (45 per cent).

The most common cancers in males consisted of mouth cancer (113,249), followed by lung cancer (74,763), and prostate cancer (49,998).

Among females, the most common cancers were breast (238,085), cervix (78,499), and ovarian (48,984).

Female genital system cancers were estimated to account for 171,497 cases. In males, cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx were estimated to contribute to 217,327 cases.

“This underscores a need to strengthen the ongoing efforts for cancer prevention and control measures to reduce the burden of cancer in India,” the researchers said.

Notably, the cancer burden was found to increase rapidly in rural areas.

Several districts in Kerala and Assam -- with more than 50 per cent rural population -- reported the highest cancer burden among women and men.

“An average of 76 men and 67 women per one lakh population have cancer in areas with over 50 per cent rural population,” the study showed.

Further, regions such as Aizawl, East Khasi Hills, Papumpare, Kamrup Urban, and Mizoram of northeastern India consistently recorded the highest incidence rates of cancer.

Oesophageal cancer was most prevalent in the northeastern region of the country.

Among the metro cities, Delhi had the highest number of overall cases, 146 per 100,000. Ahmedabad saw a striking rise in 4.7 per cent of men and 6.9 per cent of women.

Based on the findings, “the estimated cancer incidence for 2024 was 1,562,099 cases, while the estimated cancer mortality stood at 874,404 cases,” stated the researchers.

For females, the estimated new cases stood at 781,277, and among males, it was 780,822, the study showed.

