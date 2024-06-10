Capacity building need of hour to enable us to export, employ more people: Dr Vijay Kalantri

New Delhi, June 10 Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third-successive term, Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, MVIRDC World Trade Centre Mumbai, on Monday said that capacity-building is the need of the hour to "enable us to export more and employ more people".

Talking to IANS, Kalantri said that there are many things that need to be done such as simplification of laws, and deregulation to boost economic growth in the field of exports and employment.

"MSME sector also requires a lot of thrust from PM Modi, but the simplification of rules and expanding PLI scheme will enhance the productivity of industry and trade," he said.

On Sunday evening, PM Modi took the oath of office along with 71 ministers in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to the PM and other ministers.

In addition, Kalantri mentioned that PM Modi should lay a thrust on "simplification and reduce bureaucracy so that industry and trade could work well for a better tomorrow and better India".

PM Modi is the second Prime Minister after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three-consecutive terms.

