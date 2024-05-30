Cashfree appoints Harsh Gupta as new Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi, May 30 Payments and banking technology firm Cashfree on Thursday announced the appointment of Harsh Gupta as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Gupta will be leading the company's go-to-market strategy across sales, revenue operations, and more, as Cashfree enters its next stage of growth. He will be responsible for building and scaling strategic partnerships as well.

"I am thrilled to be part of Cashfree Payments as it boldly progresses towards the next stage of growth and transformation. I look forward to helping shape the next phase of our journey, ensuring we meet our long-term goals," Gupta said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the current Chief Business Officer Arun Tikoo will transition into a bigger strategic role, where he will spearhead international expansion of the firm’s business across new markets by aligning it with the larger goal of servicing over 10 emerging geographies in next three years.

"I am excited to welcome Harsh. His wealth of experience and record of guiding companies through dynamic growth stages will be of great value to Cashfree Payments' ambitious plans going forward," said Akash Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Cashfree Payments.

Gupta is an IIM-Lucknow post-graduate.

He has previously worked with leading digital payments firms, Ernst & Young, WNS Global Services, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor