CCPA slaps fine of Rs 3 Lakh on Vision IAS for misleading ads on UPSC CSE results

New Delhi, Jan 25 The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Vision IAS for advertising misleading claims regarding the result of UPSC CSE 2020.

“The decision was taken to protect and promote the rights of consumers as a class and ensure that no false or misleading advertisement is made of any goods or services which contravenes the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

As per the CCPA, while the coaching institute prominently displayed the top 10 candidates’ names and pictures, the information concerning the course was not disclosed. Further, the course opted by the topper was mentioned but concealed information regarding the courses chosen by the other nine successful candidates.

“This concealment created a misleading impression that the remaining nine candidates were enrolled in the ‘GS Foundation Batch Classroom Student’ course, which was not true,” said the CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner, Nidhi Khare, and Commissioner.

The CCPA also examined the digital profiles and fee receipts submitted by Vision IAS. It found that the Foundation course is the most expensive, costing Rs 1,40,000/-, whereas the Abhyaas one-time prelims mock test costs only Rs 750.

As per the available information, Rank 1 had enrolled in the Foundation Course 2018 (Classroom/Offline), and Rank 8 was enrolled in the Online Foundation Course 2015 of the Institute. At the same time, Rank 2, Rank 3, Rank 5, Rank 7, Rank 8, and Rank 10 had enrolled in the GS Mains Test Series, the CCPA said.

“The abovementioned students took GS Mains test series -- one of the various components of the Mains examination -- which implies that the aforementioned candidates cleared the prelims and interview stages on their own, without any contribution of the opposite party,” it added. In addition, Rank 4 and Rank 9 of UPSC CSE 2020 enrolled in the Abhyaas test -- a mock test for the Prelims exam. Rank 6 enrolled in the GS Prelims Test Series.

With this advertisement, “Vision IAS made it look like all the courses offered by it had the same success rate for the consumers, which was not right,” the regulator noted.

Previously, the CCPA has taken action against several coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

The regulator has so far issued 46 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. It has also imposed a penalty of Rs 74,60000 lakh on 23 coaching institutes and directed them to discontinue the misleading advertisements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor