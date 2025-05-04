Centre committed to build creator-first ecosystem in India: Minister

Mumbai, May 4 The government is committed to build a creator-first ecosystem backed by policies, production incentives and strong intellectual property protections, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, has said.

Citing recent anti-piracy reforms, he stressed the importance of safeguarding creators' rights in the digital age.

On the third day of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) unveiled a comprehensive report highlighting the transformative impact of India’s film, television and streaming sectors on the national economy.

Speaking at the event, Murugan commended the MPA’s global leadership and acknowledged the growing influence of Indian cinema on international audiences. “Films like RRR and Baahubali have proven that Indian stories resonate across languages and geographies,” he told the gathering.

“Cinema is not just an economic engine. It is a vital diplomatic and cultural bridge. India looks forward to deepening its partnership with the Motion Picture Association to co-create a globally respected and secure creative industry,” he added.

Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA, expressed his enthusiasm about MPA’s ongoing partnership with India during what he called a “pivotal moment” for the country’s entertainment industry.

“India’s creative economy is poised for extraordinary growth, and the MPA is proud to support this journey,” Rivkin said.

Sharing the key findings after unveiling the report, Rivkin said that the Indian film, TV, and streaming industries supported 2.6 million jobs and generated more than $60 billion as per the annual economic output.

He said that the MPA’s member studios are deeply committed to fostering the growth of India’s entertainment sector through investments, partnerships, and advocacy for forward-looking policies.

Rivkin underscored the alignment between the MPA’s objectives and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for creative economy, highlighting India’s strengths in storytelling, visual effects and global content export.

