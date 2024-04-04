Centre Court Capital launches Rs 350 cr gaming, sports tech fund

New Delhi, April 4 Venture capital (VC) firm Centre Court Capital (CCC) on Thursday launched a Rs 350 crore fund to revolutionise the country's sports and gaming landscape.

According to the company, the fund will back founders bringing innovative tech and push the boundaries of the sports and gaming ecosystem.

Founded by Mustafa Ghouse, former CEO of JSW Sports, along with Alok Samtaney, who was a former Investment Director with TVS Capital and Sabre Partners, the fund has the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust as anchor investor, with Parth Jindal at the helm.

"With 396 million gamers, we're the second largest population of gamers in the world and the gaming sector is poised to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 21 per cent," Ghouse said in a statement.

"We firmly believe in the potential of the space and are focussed on backing exceptional founders who believe they are now ready to compete with the best in class, globally," he added.

This sector-focused VC fund has already raised Rs 200 crore in commitments from eminent investors and top athletes.

"Over the last decade, we have backed, invested and developed sport in India in a big way, and our commitment stems from our belief in the potential of sports in India," Jindal said.

"We've also been tracking the growth of the eSports and gaming sectors and we're excited to see the champions from India emerge," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor