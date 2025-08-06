Centre doubles down on reducing urea usage with alternative fertilisers

New Delhi, Aug 6 To encourage the concept of balanced and judicious use of fertilisers, the government has notified alternative fertilisers like organic fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, de-oiled cake, organic carbon enhancer and nano-fertiliser to encourage nutrient management.

Soil Health and Fertility Scheme introduced in the year 2014 with objective to assist states in promoting Integrated Nutrient Management (INM) through judicious use of chemical fertilizers including secondary and micro nutrients in conjunction with organic manures and bio-fertilizers for improving soil health and its productivity.

Soil samples are processed following standard procedures and analyzed for various parameters — pH, electrical conductivity (EC), Organic Carbon, available Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potassium, Sulphur and micronutrients (Zinc, Copper, Iron, Manganese and Boron), said Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Anupriya Patel, in Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Soil Health Card provides information to farmers on soil nutrient status of their soil and recommendation on appropriate dosage of nutrients to be applied for improving soil health and its fertility.

Under the scheme, 25.13 crore soil health cards have been issued to farmers. About 93,781 farmer's trainings, 6.80 lakh demonstrations, 7,425 farmer's melas/campaigns on soil health card recommendations have been organised across the country.

Organic farming is promoted through Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) in all the sates/UTs except North Eastern States and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) for the Northeast.

Under PKVY assistance of Rs 31,500 per hectare in 3 years is provided for promotion of organic farming.

“Out of this, assistance of Rs. 15,000 per ha is provided to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer for on- farm /off -farm organic inputs including organic compost. Under MOVCDNER, assistance of Rs 46,500 per hectare in 3 years is provided for creation of Farmers Producer Organization, support to farmers for organic inputs, etc,” said the minister.

Out of this, assistance at Rs 32,500 per hectare is provided to farmers for off -farm /on-farm organic inputs under the scheme including Rs 15,000 as Direct Benefit Transfer to the farmers, the minister added.

