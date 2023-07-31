Centre extends application window under PLI scheme for IT hardware till Aug 30

New Delhi, July 31 The government on Monday extended the window for receiving applications under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware till August 30.

The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware was notified on May 29 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore.

It is expected to result in broadening and deepening of the manufacturing ecosystem by encouraging the localisation of components and sub-assemblies and allowing for a longer duration to develop the supply chain within the country, according to the IT Ministry.

Furthermore, semiconductor design, IC manufacturing, and packaging are also included as incentivised components of the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware.

According to Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India aims to reach volumes and scale in making original electronic products and the goal is to catalyse partnerships between the government, academia and startups to enable manufacturing of IT hardware like laptops, servers and tablets.

"Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, we want to be enablers in deepening India’s components and semiconductor ecosystem. The IT hardware PLI scheme has been carefully designed this time with inputs from the industry,” he said during a 'Digital India Dialogues' session earlier this month.

With an anticipated incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore, the scheme aims to generate an incremental production amounting to Rs 3,35,000 crore. Moreover, the PLI 2.0 is expected to create 75,000 direct jobs along with over 2 lakh indirect jobs, significantly increasing employment opportunities in the sector. The scheme covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra small form factor devices.

