Centre issues draft rules to make IST mandatory towards ‘One Nation One Time’ goal

New Delhi, Jan 27 The Centre’s Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday said it has notified Draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2025 to synchronise time across the country with an aim of “One Nation, One Time.”

The landmark rules aim to standardise and mandate the use of Indian Standard Time (IST) across all sectors in the country, providing a unified and precise timekeeping framework for strategic, non-strategic, industrial and societal applications, according to an official statement.

This precision is vital for sectors such as navigation, telecommunications, power grid synchronisation, banking, digital governance, and cutting-edge scientific research, including deep space navigation and gravitational wave detection.

Despite its importance, IST is not mandatorily adopted by all telecom service providers (TSPs) and internet service providers (ISPs), many of whom rely on foreign time sources like GPS.

Synchronising all networks and systems to IST is essential for national security, real-time applications and the smooth operation of critical infrastructure, the statement pointed out.

The rules have been published on the website of the Department for public consultation and the comments on the rules may be submitted by February 14.

The Department of Consumer Affairs undertook a project in association with National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to disseminate IST with millisecond to microsecond accuracy.

The project aims to create technology and infrastructure to disseminate IST from five legal metrology laboratories across India.

A high-power inter-ministerial committee was earlier constituted to develop a policy framework, regulation, and legislation for the adoption of IST under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

Under the draft rules, “exceptions are granted for scientific, astronomical and navigational purposes under prior government approval. Compliance will be periodically monitored through audits, with penalties imposed for violations,” said the government.

The rules will facilitate accurate financial transactions, support emergency response coordination and ensure consistent scheduling of public transportation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor