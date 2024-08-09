Centre sets up BIS department for Ayush sector to ensure product quality

New Delhi, Aug 9 The Centre on Friday informed that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has set up a new department to bring standardisation to the growing Ayush sector.

The new department focuses on promoting safety, efficacy and quality of Ayush products and practices, encompassing traditional Indian systems of medicine such as ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha, sowa–rigpa and homoeopathy, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

According to Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, the Ayush department at BIS has formed seven sectional committees, each addressing a specific Ayush system.

“These committees work collaboratively with various stakeholders, including experts, scientific and technical institutions, industry representatives, and regulatory bodies, to ensure comprehensive, evidence-based standards aligned with national and international guidelines,” Tiwari noted.

BIS has published 91 standards covering diverse subjects like single herbs, ayurveda and yoga terminology, Panchakarma equipment, yoga accessories, and test methods for pesticide residues in herbs.

The bureau said that the publication of 80 indigenous Indian standards for herbs used in traditional medicine promotes their safe and effective use, benefiting both consumers and the industry.

Additionally, the first-ever national standards for Panchakarma equipment ensure uniformity in prophylactic and therapeutic procedures, enhancing the quality of Ayush healthcare practices.

BIS has also formulated an indigenous Indian standard for the "Cotton Yoga Mat," supporting domestic manufacturers and farmers.

The department also identified future standardisation areas, including terminology, single herbs, yoga attire, Siddha diagnostics, and homoeopathic preparations.

As more people turn to traditional healthcare systems, the need for consistent quality, safety, and efficacy in Ayush products and services is imperative.

“BIS has reflected its commitment in this area by establishing this dedicated department and developing critical standards, such as ‘Cotton Yoga Mat’. These are critical milestones in promoting and developing traditional Indian medicine,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush, adding that BIS is committed to enhancing the acceptance and growth of Ayush systems nationally and internationally.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor