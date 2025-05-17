Centre to launch digital platform for e-filing in trade remedy investigations

New Delhi, May 17 The government on Saturday said it is developing a digital platform to enable the electronic submission of documents in trade remedy investigations.

The platform is expected to go live soon, offering enhanced transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for all stakeholders.

Since 1995, India has initiated over 1,200 trade remedy investigations. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has played a central role in this process by conducting investigations swiftly, often concluding within a year, to ensure timely relief for affected industries.

Recent interventions have protected domestic sectors including solar energy and advanced materials, such as solar cells and copper wire rods, from unfairly priced imports and subsidised goods.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) commemorated its 8th Foundation Day here, celebrating seven years of dedicated service in protecting Indian industry from unfair trade practices and sudden surges in imports.

On this occasion, the Director General of DGTR applauded the commitment and tireless efforts of the organisation’s officers and staff in upholding the integrity of India's trade remedy ecosystem.

“Through safeguard duties and quantitative restrictions, DGTR has also responded to sudden import surges, for products such as palm oil and metallurgical coke, helping stabilise markets and preserve industrial competitiveness. Its proactive approach has been particularly crucial for manufacturing sectors vulnerable to volatile global trade dynamics,” according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

To further support equitable access, DGTR launched a dedicated Helpdesk in 2019, aimed at assisting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This initiative has helped smaller businesses navigate the trade remedy processes and help these industries file applications by addressing technical and data-related challenges.

In addition, DGTR, through its Trade Defence Wing, has effectively contested the imposition of trade remedy measures by foreign trade remedy authorities.

These efforts have resulted in either reduced duties or complete relief from such measures on Indian exports, thereby protecting India’s international trade interests, said the ministry.

“As DGTR enters its eighth year, it remains steadfast in its mission to uphold fair trade, support the domestic industry against unfair trade practices, and respond proactively to the evolving challenges of global commerce,” the ministry added.

