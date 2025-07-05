Centre urges consumers to use only BIS-certified helmets to bolster road safety

New Delhi, July 5 In a major step towards ushering road safety, the Union government on Saturday appealed to consumers across the country to use only Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets.

The Department of Consumer Affairs also called for strict enforcement against the manufacture or sale of helmets without BIS certification.

According to data from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, India has over 21 crore two-wheelers on roads.

While wearing a helmet is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, its effectiveness depends on quality. Sub-standard helmets compromise protection and defeat their purpose.

To address this, a Quality Control Order has been in force since 2021, mandating ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards (IS 4151:2015) for all two-wheeler riders.

“As of June 2025, there are 176 manufacturers across India holding valid BIS licenses for protective helmets,” the Ministry said.

"The Department has observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers and numerous fatalities in road accidents. Therefore, there is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on," it added.

In a bid to enforce quality standards, BIS regularly conducts factory and market surveillance. In the last financial year, it tested over 500 helmet samples, and more than 30 search-and-seizure operations were carried out for misuse of the BIS Standard Mark.

"In one Delhi operation, over 2,500 non-compliant helmets were seized from nine manufacturers with expired or cancelled licences.

Similar action at 17 retail and roadside locations led to the seizure of around 500 substandard helmets, with legal proceedings underway," the Ministry said.

Further, BIS has added a provision on the BIS Care App and BIS portal to check whether a helmet manufacturer is licensed or not and also allows users to lodge a complaint on the BIS Care App.

As part of a nationwide consumer awareness initiative, BIS organises the Quality Connect campaign where ‘Manak Mitra’ volunteers engage directly with consumers to provide information on mandatory certification for helmets and other products.

