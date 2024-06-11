Challenges facing Earth demand bold action, scientific innovation: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, June 11 The challenges facing Earth demand bold action and scientific innovation, said Dr Jitendra Singh, who on Tuesday assumed charge as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Earth Sciences Ministry.

Dr Singh, who has held the same portfolio for a short time in the first PM Narendra Modi government in 2014 and then between 2021 and 2023 in the second, called for harnessing the "immense potential of Earth Sciences" to fight the increasing climate change.

"The challenges facing our planet demand bold action and scientific innovation," he said while addressing the media.

"We must remain committed to harnessing the immense potential of Earth Sciences to foster sustainable development, mitigate climate risks, advance data-driven policy and decision making, safeguard our people from risks, and enhance environmental stewardship for future generations," he added.

Dr Singh also thanked Prime Minister Modi for his continued trust, support, and encouragement.

A member of Parliament from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency in J&K, he is also the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Department of Space.

