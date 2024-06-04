ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Website and App Face Global Outage, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2024 01:19 PM2024-06-04T13:19:17+5:302024-06-04T13:31:01+5:30
Mumbai, June 4: Many users worldwide were unable to access ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular generative AI chatbot, and users were complaining about the issue on social media on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results day.
ChatGPT is down! I guess it's time to dust off those old brain cells. pic.twitter.com/Gj8pywoMMU— Ahmed (@Ahmed_awh) June 4, 2024
is #ChatGPT loading for you?— Andrew Gao (@itsandrewgao) June 4, 2024
EDIT: it's down pic.twitter.com/0dgoaxXVV4
Users from around the world have taken to social media platforms, stating that ChatGPT is currently facing a widespread outage. Multiple users on X are reporting that the AI chatbot is not working for them.
JUST IN: ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/3Xz7QxYLSa— BNO News (@BNONews) June 4, 2024
Coming to X to confirm chatgpt is down? :) pic.twitter.com/3aa8biHt8d— Rudra 🔱 (@invincible39) June 4, 2024
Everyone coming to X to confirm chatgpt down#chatgptpic.twitter.com/JShouWDWVt— Rudra 🔱 (@invincible39) June 4, 2024
#ChatGPT is down!— Derrican (@Derrican) June 4, 2024
Imagine it never coming back again and you have to start using your Shitty Brains to think and write pic.twitter.com/0dz3Ac5XP0