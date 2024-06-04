ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Website and App Face Global Outage, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes

ChatGPT Down: OpenAI's AI Website and App Face Global Outage, Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes

Mumbai,  June 4: Many users worldwide were unable to access ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular generative AI chatbot, and users were complaining about the issue on social media on Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results day. 

Users from around the world have taken to social media platforms, stating that ChatGPT is currently facing a widespread outage. Multiple users on X are reporting that the AI chatbot is not working for them.

Tags :ChatGPTChatGPT DownChatGPT Outage