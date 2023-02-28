ChatGPT replaces humans in half of US companies

A recent survey revealed that nearly half of US companies using ChatGPT said the chatbot has already replaced workers. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's warned that the AI chatbot shouldn’t be relied on for anything important. According to a survey job advice platform Resume builder.com, it was found that nearly half the companies have already begun using the chatbot and 50 percent of the US leaders surveyed claimed that ChatGPT has already replaced workers at their companies. According to the ResumeBuilders.com survey, US companies use ChatGPT for a variety of reasons: 66 percent for writing code, 58 percent for copywriting and content creation, 57 percent for customer support, and 52 percent for meeting summaries and other documents, Fortune reported.

Overall, most business leaders are impressed by ChatGPT’s work,” ResumeBuilder.com stated. “Fifty-five percent say the quality of work produced by ChatGPT is ‘excellent,’ while 34 percent say it’s ‘very good.'”Meanwhile, the creator of ChatGPT and CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman has warned that the AI chatbot shouldn’t be relied on for “anything important". Altman also expressed concerns about the dangers posed by AI technology, Fortune reported. In India, on the other hand, companies such as TCS have stated that generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will create an 'AI co-worker' and not replace jobs.