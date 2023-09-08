Check Point to acquire Atmosec to boost its SaaS security offering

New Delhi, Sep 8 Leading provider of cybersecurity solutions Check Point on Friday announced the acquisition of Atmosec, an early-stage start-up, to enhance its SaaS (software-as-a-service) security offering and address the security gaps and blind spots in SaaS applications.

Atmosec specialises in the rapid discovery and disconnection of malicious SaaS applications, preventing risky third-party SaaS communications, and rectifying SaaS misconfigurations. The company was founded in January 2021 and employs 17 employees.

The acquisition of Atmosec is expected to close by mid-September.

"Integrating Atmosec's technology into Check Point Infinity sets us to deliver one of the industry's most secure SASE solutions, enabling organisations to effectively manage SaaS security, prevent data leaks, unauthorised access, and malware dissemination, and ensure a robust, adaptive zero-trust environment," Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D at Check Point, said in a statement.

The key features of Atmosec's technology include -- quick discovery and disconnection of malicious SaaS applications, completed in under 10 minutes, prevent third-party SaaS applications from communicating with an enterprise's SaaS environment, provide full visibility into authorised and unauthorised SaaS applications, fix misconfigurations within SaaS applications such as publicly exposed repositories, and more.

With Atmosec's technology, the company said that it will offer SaaS security with continuous SaaS posture management, prevention of malicious communications (SSPM), and a full security stack for SaaS apps, including threat prevention, data protection, and adaptative zero-trust access controls for both users and devices (CASB).

New capabilities will be incrementally released based on roadmap milestones, enabling organisations to utilise these critical enhancements from the same Check Point Infinity platform they already use today, the company stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor