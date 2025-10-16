Choice International's Q2 net profit jumps over 21 pc to Rs 56 crore

Mumbai, Oct 16 Choice International Limited, a brokerage and financial services firm, on Thursday reported its net profit for the second quarter in current fiscal (Q2 FY26) at Rs 56.46 crore, up 21.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The financial service company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.45 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2 FY25). The company's profit jumped over 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), as well, from Rs 47.96 crore in the April-June period.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based firm's total revenue for the July-September period stood at Rs 284.09 crore, up 14 per cent YoY from Rs 249.20 crore and 19 per cent QoQ from Rs 237.95 crore, according to its exchange filing.

The company reported a 27 per cent YoY rise in its EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 98.98 crore, from Rs 77.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. EBITDA also rose 14 per cent QoQ from Rs 86.8 crore.

The company said that 59 per cent of its revenue during the period came from stock broking, 26 per cent from advisory and 15 per cent from NBFC.

Till September 30, the demat account number stood at 12.05 lakh, up 29 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) for wealth products stood at Rs 4,807 crore.

The firm's total Loan book for the NBFC segment at the end of Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 716 crore, of which the retail loan book for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 536 crore.

“Building on a strong start to the year, Choice sustained its growth momentum in Q2 and H1 FY26, with robust performance across businesses and an expanding national footprint. Our continued focus on operational excellence and customer-centricity remains key to our progress," said Kamal Poddar, Managing Director, Choice International Limited.

"During the quarter, our consulting arm, Choice Consultancy Services Private Limited (CCSPL), secured project mandates worth approximately Rs 140 crore across housing, agriculture, MSME development, water resource management, and urban planning," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor