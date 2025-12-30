CM Nitish Kumar inspects Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Science City in Patna

Patna, Dec 30 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inspected the different sections of the newly constructed Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Science City in Patna.

The facility spreads across 21 acres in Rajendra Nagar, Patna. During the visit, the Chief Minister thoroughly reviewed the entire complex, including its galleries and scientific exhibits, and interacted with children present at the facility, encouraging them to explore science with curiosity and enthusiasm.

During the inspection, Building Construction Department Secretary Kumar Ravi briefed the Chief Minister about the facilities and arrangements at the Science City.

He informed that the major attractions of the centre include five science-based galleries, 269 interactive scientific exhibits, an auditorium, a 4D theatre, and dormitory facilities for students and teachers.

Expressing satisfaction over the construction, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Science City has been built exceptionally well and reflects unique and innovative ideas.

“It is a modern hub of science and innovation that appeals to people of all age groups and serves as an attractive and distinctive centre for learning science and technology in the country,” Kumar said.

The Chief Minister stated that the Science City has been developed with the objective of promoting scientific awareness among youth.

He added that students visiting the centre will be able to easily understand the fundamentals of science, scientific activities, and principles, which will further nurture their interest in science and innovation.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Deepak Kumar, Secretary of the Building Construction Department and Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Chandrashekher Singh, Patna Divisional Commissioner Animesh Parashar, District Magistrate Dr Tyagarajan S.M., Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma and other senior officials were present.

Besides this, another science centre is located at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, and it is considered the oldest science centre in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor