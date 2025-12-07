CM Rekha Gupta launches programme to make Delhi AI-based innovation hub

New Delhi, Dec 7 Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched India's first city-centric AI engine - Delhi AI Grind to empower the city's youth to develop AI-based solutions to real-world problems.

The Chief Minister, flanked by IAF's Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, said Delhi AI Grind is India's first city-centric AI innovation engine.

"This largest programme of its kind will run for six months. Its objective is to bring together schools, communities, and industries in Delhi to develop solutions for real challenges. This step is a major effort towards advancing Delhi as a hub for AI-based innovation," she said.

The Chief Minister said that Technology is now within the reach of the common citizen, and doors to infinite possibilities have been opened for the youth.

This will empower Delhi's youth to develop AI-based solutions to real-world problems. Classrooms will transform into innovation laboratories, students will become changemakers, and Delhi will advance towards emerging as the capital of knowledge and AI innovation, she said.

In a message on X, she said, "Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi, India is today carving out a new identity on the global stage in the fields of AI, technology, and innovation. Inspired by this very vision, the Delhi government has launched India's first city-centric AI engine - Delhi AI Grind."

In an appeal to students, the Chief Minister said, "Your imagination will shape Delhi's tomorrow. Keep experimenting continuously, think fearlessly, learn from mistakes, and create new solutions."

She said on X, "The presence of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at this inauguration ceremony held in Central Park was special and inspiring for all of us. As the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS), he serves as a role model for our youth."

The Chief Minister praised Education Minister Ashish Sood for conceptualising the AI engine - Delhi AI Grind programme in view of the Centre's desire to take the National Capital on the path of becoming an AI and technology hub.

