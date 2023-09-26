CMF unveils Watch Pro, Buds Pro in India

New Delhi, Sep 26 CMF, a new sub-brand of London-based consumer technology brand ‘Nothing’ on Tuesday launched Watch Pro and Buds Pro in India.

Available in metallic grey and dark grey, the Watch Pro is priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively, while Buds Pro is priced at Rs 3,499 and comes available in dark grey, light grey, and orange colour options.

The products will be available to buy starting September 30 from online and offline stores.

"Through our inaugural products, including Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and Power 65W GaN, we’re combining elevated design with advanced technology to deliver an uncompromised user experience at a relatively accessible price point," Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing, said in a statement.

CMF Watch Pro features a large 1.96-inch amoled display with vibrant colours, seamless navigation and a 58 fps refresh rate. It offers comprehensive health tracking, supports 110 sport modes, includes built-in GPS for accurate location data, and boasts up to 13 days of battery life.

Additionally, its AI-powered call capability ensures clear and uninterrupted communication on the go. With an IP68 rating for water resistance, it can withstand rainy and wet conditions easily.

Moreover, the company said that the CMF Buds Pro delivers an optimal sound experience with 45 dB hybrid active noise cancellation, clear voice technology for clear calls, and a powerful dynamic bass boost driver.

With a large 55 mAh battery in each earbud, users can enjoy up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge (with ANC off), or extend their listening time to up to 39 hours with the charging case.

Along with smartwatch and earbuds, the company launched a 65-watt multiport charger -- CMF Power 65W GaN. Available in Dark Grey and Orange colour options, it is priced at Rs 2,999.

--IANS

