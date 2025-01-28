CMFRI reveals genetic similarities in Indian squid and humans

Kochi, Jan 28 ( IANS) The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has successfully decoded the gene expression pattern of Indian squid (Uroteuthis duvaucelii), revealing interesting insights into genetic similarity with humans and deeper evolutionary connections.

With a surprising lead into intelligence and brain development, the study extends beyond marine biology and has monumental implications for fields ranging from neuroscience to environmental science.

This study was carried out by a team under the leadership of Sandhya Sukumaran, Principal Scientist at Marine Biotechnology, Fish Nutrition and Health Division of CMFRI.

Squids are known for their advanced nervous system, exceptional problem-solving skills, and complex behaviours like camouflage and jet propulsion.

"This study decoded the gene expression profiles of this intelligent creature which revealed its genetic similarities with higher vertebrates such as fish and humans suggesting evolutionary connections," said Sukumaran.

"This suggests that understanding the squid's intricate brain development could offer ground-breaking insights into neurobiology, intelligence, and the evolution of the complex nervous system," added the senior researcher.

The research further unearthed vital information that could enhance studies on neutral circuits, learning memory and even neurological diseases.

"With this study, Indian squid has been proved to be a key model organism for understanding the evolution of intelligence and brain development across species," said Sukumaran.

These are found in abundance in the ocean and researchers assume that their success rate is likely due to their intelligence and complex nervous behaviours, similar to humans which likely enable them to effectively evade fishing pressure as well as predators.

On the significance of the study on marine fisheries, the researchers pointed out that the genetic findings would open up new avenues for sustainable marine resources management and contribute to understanding how marine life could adapt to environmental changes.

