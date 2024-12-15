Collaboration, innovation, PPP key to achieve 2047 goals: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 15 Collaboration between Centre and state, innovation, and public-private partnerships are key to achieving the 2047 goals of a Viksit Bharat, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

He said this while chairing the monthly Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Secretaries of all the Science Ministries and Departments of the Government in the national capital.

Singh called for aligning all the government departments as well as the Centre and State efforts with a "whole of Government" and "whole of Science" approach to transform India into "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

He called for cooperative federalism in science and stressed the need to integrate all the stakeholders to create a sustainable and progressive ecosystem.

The meeting served as a key platform for evaluating ongoing programmes and discussing future strategies to strengthen India’s scientific ecosystem.

Singh also emphasised the vital role of State Scientific Councils in fostering innovation, advancing regional development, and contributing to national goals.

“State Scientific Councils must rise to the occasion and play their part in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He urged states to act as catalysts for cultivating a scientific temperament, promoting grassroots innovation, and leveraging local expertise to address unique challenges.

The Union Minister also highlighted the importance of market capitalisation for innovations emerging from India’s scientific agencies.

“Scientific innovation must not remain confined to laboratories. It should translate into impactful, market-ready solutions that empower industries and improve lives,” he stated.

“By effectively marketing technologies, India could establish itself as a global leader in innovation and technology-led solutions,” Singh added.

He also advocated for frameworks that enable public-private collaboration to fast-track the commercialisation of lab-scale breakthroughs.

The Union minister stressed that such partnerships are essential for bridging the gap between research and real-world applications, ensuring that innovations are accessible, scalable, and impactful.

