Columbia University Student Suspended for Creating AI Tool, Gets Rs 44.3 Crore Fund

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 25, 2025 17:13 IST2025-04-25T17:07:56+5:302025-04-25T17:13:16+5:30

A Columbia University student who faces suspension for building an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to cheat technical interviews has ...

Columbia University Student Suspended for Creating AI Tool, Gets Rs 44.3 Crore Fund | Columbia University Student Suspended for Creating AI Tool, Gets Rs 44.3 Crore Fund

Columbia University Student Suspended for Creating AI Tool, Gets Rs 44.3 Crore Fund

A Columbia University student who faces suspension for building an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to cheat technical interviews has received a huge investment to expand his business idea even bigger and bolder. According to reports, 21-year-old Chungin Lee created an AI-based technology that helped users crack interviews based on coding platforms like LeetCode in real time. 

The computer science student has secured funding of $5.3 million (Rs 44.3 crore approximately). His Interview Coder was designed to help students while running invisibly during live assessments for big tech firms like Amazon, Meta and TikTok. 

"I just got kicked out of Columbia for taking a stand against Leetcode interviews," Lee said in a post on X. Lee was suspended by Columbia University and blacklisted by Amazon. He was also called as 'cheater' by netizens online. But instead of backing down, he got a double boost after the backlash turned into momentum. Lee has launched an AI startup, 'Cluely', in-browser support for everything from exams to sales calls to job interviews. 

Also Read| How Design Education Is Shaping the Next Generation of Changemakers.

Lee, in a post on X by giving answer for those who branded him as a internet 'cheater' said, "$5 million to change the definition of the word 'cheating'."

He reposted a post by his firm's X handle, which reads, "They called calculators cheating. They called Google cheating. The world will say the same about AI. We're not stopping. We just raised a $5.3M pre-seed to build the future—faster."

Open in app
Tags :Columbia UniversityAI ToolAI Chatbots