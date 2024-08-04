Commerce Secretary lists 5 key areas to boost India's share in organic export market

New Delhi, Aug 4 As India's organic food exports reached approximately $495 million in FY24, the stakeholders need to work on five key areas to further boost the country's share in the organic export market, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

These five important areas are: Certification and testing, labelling, packaging, branding and logistics.

In his keynote address at the three-day 'BIOFACH INDIA 2024' event, organised along with ‘NATURAL EXPO INDIA’ and ‘MILLETS INDIA’ exhibitions in Greater Noida till August 5, the Commerce Secretary also mentioned about the recent allocation in the Union Budget for setting up 100 labs for quality checking and food quality which will help the industry in meeting the global standards.

"The Ministry is also working on mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) on organics with key countries to facilitate organic exports," he informed.

One such MRA for organic products was implemented between India and Taiwan last month - the first bilateral agreement for organic products between the two nations.

In its 16th year, 'BIOFACH INDIA' was jointly organised by APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and Nuernberg Messe.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA said the Indian organic products hold immense potential to capture a larger share of the international market owing to the country’s vast agricultural diversity, growing consumer demand for organic food products coupled with growing awareness about health.

'We aim to educate and raise awareness about the benefits of these practices, not only for our health but also for the environment and our local communities," said Dev.

The event has played a considerable role in bringing the Indian organic market on a global platform and promoting the development of regional markets at the same time, added Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India.

