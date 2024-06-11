Committed to advancing renewable energy initiatives to meet rising demands: Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, June 11 The government is committed to advancing renewable energy initiatives to meet the country’s rising energy demands and environmental goals, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, Joshi emphasised the critical importance of the renewable energy sector for ensuring India’s energy security and outlined the vast potential for growth in this field.

He proclaimed, “Achieving self-reliance in terms of fuel and energy by 2047 is our conviction.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to ensuring food security for the people of India. Reforms will be undertaken to strengthen natural farming,” Joshi claimed.

Outgoing Union ministers of concerned ministries Piyush Goyal and Shripad Naik, who were present on the occasion, handed over the charge to Joshi.

Pralhad Joshi represents the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in north Karnataka.

Earlier, Shripad Yesso Naik also assumed charge as the Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

As India starts its journey to fulfilling at least half of its energy requirements via renewable energy by 2030, the country is set to attract over $500 billion worth investment in clean energy by that time.

At the United Nations’ ‘COP26’ session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a five-pronged target for India and its commitment to Net-Zero emissions by 2070.

There is a need to follow a sustainable lifestyle, said PM Modi, emphasising the idea of making ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ (LiFE) a global mission through bolder steps by the global clean energy fraternity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor