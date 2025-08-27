Consumer sentiment in India resilient amid US tariff jitters: Report

New Delhi, Aug 27 India continues to show resilience, securing the second position on the national 'Consumer Sentiment Index', despite a 3.3 percentage point decline in consumer sentiment in August, a report said on Wednesday.

The dip is attributed to the impact of Trump-era tariffs and broader macroeconomic factors, according to the latest LSEG-Ipsos Consumer Sentiment Index.

Other markets that experienced significant declines in consumer sentiment include Indonesia (-3.7 pp), Poland (-2.8 pp), Germany (-2.5 pp), Colombia (-2.5 pp), and France (-2.2 pp), Ipsos said in its report.

According to the report, meanwhile, Malaysia leads the 30 markets tracked on the National Index, with a strong 6.7 percentage point surge in consumer sentiment.

The Global Consumer Confidence Index is the average of all surveyed countries’ Overall or “National” indices.

"This month’s instalment is based on a monthly survey of more than 21,000 adults under the age of 75 from 30 countries conducted on Ipsos’ Global Advisor online platform," the report stated.

This survey was fielded between July 25 and August 8, 2025.

In August, consumer sentiment has dipped for Indians across the four sub-indices.

“The LSEG-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index is one of the most respected global surveys tracking consumer confidence — a key indicator of how people intend to spend, cut back, or perceive the economic climate and job market. While the full impact of Trump-era tariffs and recent job cuts is still unfolding, there is a visible sense of anxiety among citizens," said Suresh Ramalingam, CEO, Ipsos India, elucidating on the findings of the survey.

US President Donald Trump has been explicit in his rhetoric around prioritising local hiring and limiting opportunities for Asians, including Indians. For many in India, the West has long been viewed as a land of opportunity — for jobs, higher education, and immigration pathways like the H1B visa, he added.

