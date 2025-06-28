Continuous digital transformation to ensure quality data for policy making: Centre

New Delhi, June 28 The Centre on Saturday said it is committed to completing the digital transformation process to ensure timely and quality data is consistently available for policy making, on way to becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

This digital transformation represents unwavering commitment to making official statistics more timely, reliable, and accessible in line with the needs of a data-driven New India.

“Our goal is to empower every citizen, researcher, and policymaker with quality data that drives informed decision-making and supports India's ambitious development goals by 2047,” said Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), under the ministry, has significantly advanced its comprehensive digital transformation journey over the past year.

Building on the foundational launch of the eSankhyiki portal on National Statistics Day on June 29, 2024, the momentum has continued with the successful deployment of a more than a dozen new digital modules, portals, and websites, marking a pivotal first phase that prioritised data dissemination and data collection being the pubic facing services of the ministry.

The past year has witnessed the launch of several key digital assets that enhance transparency and improve data accessibility for researchers, policymakers, and the public.

Prominent among these developments are the DI Lab (Data Innovation Lab), OCMS, Metadata portals, and new dedicated websites for the National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA) and the National Statistical Commission (NSC).

Additionally, NSO has introduced public-facing dashboards for critical statistical domains including the Social Statistics Division (SSD), Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), Economic Census (EC), and National Sample Survey (NSS) as part of eSankhyiki portal, providing stakeholders with real-time access to India's official statistics.

With these additions, this portal has more than 135 million records.

Demonstrating its commitment to innovation and future-readiness, the ministry has identified seven key use cases for integrating emerging technologies into its statistical operations.

With the expansion of its digital ecosystem, the ministry has also placed the highest priority on securing its national data assets.

