Corning, Optiemus Infracom set up India's 1st cover-glass finishing facility

New Delhi, June 25 US-based Corning International Corporation and homegrown Optiemus Infracom Limited on Tuesday broke ground on the Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies (BIG Tech) facility in Tamil Nadu to produce high-quality, finished cover-glass parts for mobile consumer electronics.

The BIG Tech facility, located at the SIPCOT Pillaipakkam industrial park in the Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu, will help strengthen local supply chains and create substantial employment opportunities.

"Today's ground-breaking for BIG Tech not only marks a significant investment in our state's industrial capabilities but also reinforces Tamil Nadu's position as a hub for innovation and technological advancement," MK Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, BIG Tech inked an MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to set up a plant to make cover glass for mobile phones.

As per the MoU, the company said to set up the cover glass manufacturing plant at an outlay of about Rs 1,003 crore.

The new facility further underscores Corning's continued investment in the country across multiple industries, specifically those aligned with emerging market trends in the region.

"Establishing India's first cover-glass finishing operation for mobile consumer electronics is a major milestone in our journey to meet the growing demand for high-quality, advanced cover glass," said Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman, Optiemus Infracom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor