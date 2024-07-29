CSIR-IICT scientist S Sridhar inducted as Fellow of UK’s Royal Society of Chemistry

New Delhi, July 29 CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) scientist Dr S. Sridhar has been inducted as a Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), London for his research in the area of membrane technology, said Ministry of Science & Technology on Monday.

In his long-spanning 26 years as a research scientist, Dr Sridhar developed and transferred several technologies for chemical and allied industries, besides contributing immensely to societal welfare.

“Major highlights of his career include the commissioning of several membrane pilot plants based on electrodialysis, nanofiltration, gas permeation, and reverse osmosis of capacities varying from 500-5000 L/h for solvent recovery, effluent treatment and gas purification in pharmaceutical, steel, textile, aroma chemicals, and petrochemical industries,” the Ministry said.

His research was also instrumental during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Sridhar designed low-cost novel multilayer washable masks that were provided to more than six lakh people, including school children and frontline workers to help mitigate Covid.

“These masks generated a revenue of Rupees two crore for NGOs and employed 500 senior citizens and Women’s Self-Help Groups,” the Ministry said.

He also developed a novel and affordable system for medical-grade ultrapure water for dialysis of more than two lakh patients suffering from chronic kidney disease in government and private hospitals.

The acclaimed scientist has published 181 research papers in reputed international journals. He is also ranked among the top two per cent scientists worldwide by Stanford University, US, and Elsevier Science Publishers in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

He has 15 patents, four books, and 50 book chapters to his credit, the Ministry said.

