CSIR-NIIST transfers process to make key enzyme for biofuel for commercial use

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has transferred, for commercial use, the process for production of beta glucosidase enzyme, used to manufacture biofuels, a statement said.

The enzyme was developed by the National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (CSIR-NIIST),an affiliate laboratory of CSIR based in the Kerala capital.

CSIR has signed an agreement with Sarthak Metals Ltd, Nagpur regarding the technology transfer.

As per the agreement, CSIR-NIIST will grant license to Sarthak Metals Ltd for utilising the know-how for production of beta glucosidase using filamentous fungus through solid state fermentation (SSF) process.

The enzyme can be used in biofuel production, particularly for the hydrolysis of pre-treated lignocellulosic biomass in combination with cellulases as an enzyme cocktail.

NIIST Director Dr C Anandharamakrishnan said the transfer of this technology for commercial use assumes significance considering the spurt in demand for cellulose cocktail in the wake of the Centre clearing several 2G ethanol projects.

The BGL enzyme is tested in blending along with acid cellulose and commercial biomass hydrolysing enzyme preparations for increasing saccharification efficiency by up to 30 per cent. The application of enzyme preparation is primarily in bio-refineries as enzymes for biomass hydrolysis in blends with synergistic celluloses from filamentous fungi.

It also has applications across industries including textiles, detergents and organic synthesis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor