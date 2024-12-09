CT-scan market to see consistent growth through 2033 in APAC regions: Report

New Delhi, Dec 9 The computed tomography (CT) market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3 per cent in market value from 2023 to 2033, according to a report on Monday.

The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that within the CT market, 64-slice CT systems are expected to drive the largest share of growth, with a projected CAGR exceeding 4 per cent over the same period.

These systems play a significant role in managing cardiovascular, circulatory, and inflammatory diseases and are becoming central to image-guided interventions.

The report also reveals that price management and reimbursement policies by governments in the APAC, coupled with healthcare budget increases, are expected to drive significant growth in the CT systems market.

Other key drivers include technological advancements, a rising geriatric population, and an increase in chronic diseases, it said.

Compared to invasive procedures, the increasing affordability and safety provided by non-invasive CT scans will further contribute to the widespread adoption of CT imaging.

“The APAC region presents opportunities and challenges for the CT market. Trends regarding government-driven price management and reimbursement policies are bolstering demand. Several countries in the region are experiencing a rise in diagnostic centers and hospitals, contributing to the market's growth,” said Thomas Fleming, Medical Analyst at GlobalData.

“However, disparities in healthcare infrastructure and economic stability across nations can hinder progress. High costs associated with the CT system development and regulatory complexities remain barriers,” Fleming said.

Despite these challenges, manufacturers focus on creating faster, more precise CT systems to meet the growing demand.

Fleming said that the increasing push for cost-effective and high-resolution imaging solutions continues to drive adoption.

“The APAC region, characterised by its increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and commitment to improving healthcare systems in some parts of the region, is expected to remain a key growth area for CT technology in the coming years,” he said.

