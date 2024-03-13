Cureskin raises $20 mn from HealthQuad, other investors

New Delhi, March 13 Cureskin, an AI-driven dermatology platform that provides clinically validated skin & hair health solutions, on Wednesday said that it raised $20 million in Series B funding.

The round was led by leading digital health-focused venture capital fund, HealthQuad along with participation from existing marquee investors, including JSW Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Sharrp Ventures.

"This investment reaffirms the growing demand for accessible expertise and quality care to solve skin & hair problems for people in India. These funds will help further enhance our AI capabilities, accelerate our growth and expand solution offerings," Guna Kakulapati, CEO and Co-founder of Cureskin, said in a statement.

The latest investment brings Cureskin's total funding to $26 million, further fuelling its vision to widen access to quality dermatological care in India.

"Cureskin is a comprehensive digital-first platform focused on customised skin and hair care treatments solving for the lack of access to dermatologists with a deep AI-led diagnosis while providing high-quality outcome-driven regimens at affordable prices," said Pinak Shrikhande, Managing Director, HealthQuad.

According to JSW Ventures Managing Partner, Sachin Tagra, this capital will help Cureskin continue scaling its operations, innovate further on AI development to build a stronger technology moat, and expand its distribution capabilities.

The company said that it has treated more than 15 lakh customers so far through its mobile app for various conditions such as acne, hyper-pigmentation, post-acne issues, hair loss etc., with over 80 per cent of customers in tier 2 and 3 regions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor