Cyberattackers steal 16.6 million USD from govt department in South Africa

Johannesburg, July 10 Cyberattackers allegedly stole 300 million South African rand (about 16.6 million US dollars) from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure over the past 10 years, Minister Dean Macpherson said Wednesday.

The amount could be more as investigations continue, Macpherson said in a statement.

According to him, in May this year, cyber criminals have stolen 24 million rand from the department, reported Xinhua news agency.

The minister said he has asked the South African Police Service, State Security Agency as well as experts in the information and communications technology and cybersecurity industry to investigate the matter.

"It has become clear that the department has been a soft target and playground for cyber criminals for over a 10-year period and this should have been picked up a lot earlier," Macpherson said, adding that those responsible for protecting the department from cyber criminals must be held accountable.

Four officials from the department, including three senior management officials and one middle management official, have been suspended, and 30 laptops have been seized by the investigators. "The cyber theft forced the department to shut down its payment system, thereby delaying paying its creditors," said Macpherson.

The investigation will be expanded and deepened to find the masterminds and the beneficiaries of this grand theft, Macpherson said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor