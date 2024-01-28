Danuri's success to help South Korea launch robotic lander on Moon by 2030

New Delhi, Jan 28 South Korea’s first Moon mission Danuri may pave the way for the country’s space exploration plans and a robotic landing mission on the lunar surface by 2030.

Danuri, also known as the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), was launched to the Moon on August 5, 2022. After 145 days of Earth-Moon transit, it successfully entered the lunar orbit on December 27, 2022, to carry out lunar missions.

After completing its commissioning and initial operations for more than a month, Danuri began its regular mission operations with its six payload modules in February. The modules include exploring potential landing sites on the Moon, conducting scientific research, and validating satellite internet technology.

Danuri has demonstrated stable lunar observation and data communication capabilities, with photos of the Moon's far side -- the first-ever accomplishment of its kind for South Korean spacecraft; and the world's first data transmission of videos and images through 'space internet' access.

Initially planned till December 2023, the mission's duration was extended till December 2025 to further expand the lunar exploration and research output of Danuri.

This extension decision came after analysing the remaining fuel and the spacecraft's mainframe condition to ensure its continued mission operations, according to the state-funded Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

“Danuri successfully entering lunar orbit is meaningful as it proved that Korea has secured space exploration capabilities, and can indigenously build a lunar orbiter that can actually reach the moon. This has laid the groundwork for future space exploration and development of a lunar lander,” the agency said.

Danuri is equipped with four indigenously built instruments and a NASA-provided camera, called ShadowCam.

The instruments have captured high-resolution images of potential ice-rich regions like the Hermite-A Crater, and the Artemis III crewed mission candidate landing site in the Amundsen Crater.

Further, using a wide-angle polarising camera, it captured the Reiner Gamma Swirl -- a well-known magnetic anomaly on the Moon -- a preliminary map of thorium distribution, drafted with data from a gamma-ray spectrometer. Images of the Sverdrup Crater -- a region in permanent shadow near the lunar South Pole -- were captured using NASA’s ShadowCam.

The probe’s scientific payload also aims to study the moon’s magnetic field, measure quantities of elements and molecules like uranium, water and helium-3, and photograph the dark craters at the poles where the sun never shines.

In addition to Danuri, South Korea’s lunar exploration programme includes another lunar orbiter, a lander, and a rover.

The success of Danuri may also help the country for its first robotic lunar lander on a domestically developed rocket by 2030.

“We will actively push for challenging space exploration projects that build on the foundation achieved by developing a Korean launch vehicle,” former South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in 2021.

