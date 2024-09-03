Defence Ministry approves 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore including for futuristic tank

New Delhi, Sep 3 In a huge boost to local defence manufacturing, the Centre on Tuesday approved 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore, including for the modernisation of the Indian Army's tank fleet with a futuristic Main Battle Tank.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore.

Of the total cost, 99 per cent is from indigenous sources under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-indigenously designed, developed and manufactured)’ categories, the ministry said in a statement.

The move clears the path for the procurement of future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs), air defence fire control radars, Dornier-228 aircraft, next-generation fast patrol and offshore patrol vessels.

The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness, the Ministry of Defence said.

The government also approved a proposal for the procurement of air defence fire control radars, which will detect and track aerial targets and provide firing solutions.

"The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross-country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations," the ministry said.

This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd, and is authorised for both Mechanised Infantry Battalions and Armoured Regiments.

Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The ministry said that Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions, and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of the maritime zone, search and rescue and disaster relief operations.

The Defence Minister also honoured late Indian Coast Guard (ICG) DG Rakesh Pal, who was also a member of the DAC and passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai on August 18.

