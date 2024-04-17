Delhi-based doctors successfully transplant hand of a daily wage labourer

New Delhi, April 17 In yet another medical marvel, doctors here have restored the right hand of a 28-year-old daily wage labourer who lost his limb to an accident.

Delhi-based Ashok faced a terrible accident at his work site in Bawana on April 7. As a result, his right hand became completely detached.

The team of doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a complex eight-hour surgery worked swiftly to reunite the broken bones, tendons, nerves, arteries, and veins that had been cut during the accident.

"The hand is a very important part of our body, especially the right. We frequently encounter finger amputation for which we routinely perform replantation but complete hand amputation is very uncommon and was a challenge for us as there are many structures to be rejoined along with neurovascular structures," Nikhil Jhunjhunwala, Department of Plastic Surgery, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.

After the successful surgical procedure, Ashok underwent therapy sessions, where he demonstrated incredible resilience and determination in his unwavering commitment to regaining mobility and function.

Within a week, Ashok made incredible improvements, and his hand showed excellent circulation, and his general health stabilised, the doctor said.

"It took us eight hours to completely reattach his right hand, and the patient was discharged after 5 days of monitoring with the hand doing good, and the patient in a stable condition," Nikhil said.

