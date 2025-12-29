Delhi govt joins hands with IIT Kanpur for AI-based grievance redressal system

New Delhi, Dec 29 In a major step toward transparent and efficient governance, the Delhi government, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, is all set to implement an Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS), Information Technology Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday.

He said the AI-powered platform will integrate Delhi’s main grievance redressal portals into one unified dashboard, enabling smarter analysis, quicker resolutions, and enhanced public service delivery.

Currently, Delhi citizens can lodge complaints through various systems, including the Public Grievance Management System. While each portal serves a purpose, its disconnected operation often leads to delays, duplication, and a lack of holistic oversight.

The new IGMS, developed by IIT Kanpur, will seamlessly integrate these platforms using secure APIs and advanced AI/ML tools, he said.

Some of the features will include a Unified Dashboard - a single view of all grievances filed across PGMS, LG Listening Post, Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and other grievance portals.

It will also have Semantic Search that allows users to search complaints by meaning, not just keywords; Root Cause Analysis, which identifies underlying issues behind recurring grievances and Department Prediction and Spam Filtering.

IIT Kanpur will handle system integration, cybersecurity audits (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing), and maintenance of the portal. This initiative aims to bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to Delhi’s grievance redressal mechanism, he said.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We are embracing technology to serve Delhi’s citizens better. This AI-driven grievance monitoring system will not only integrate multiple portals but also empower our officials with data-driven insights. It is a leap toward responsive, accountable, and citizen-centric governance.”

The Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) is an artificial intelligence and machine learning-based platform designed to consolidate, analyse, and monitor public grievances. It aims to enhance governmental efficiency, improve complaint resolution times, and foster trust between the government and citizens.

