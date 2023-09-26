Delhivery, AWS, Nexus Ventures nurture logistics startups in India

New Delhi, Sep 26 Logistics services provider Delhivery on Tuesday announced it has partnered with private equity (PE) firm Nexus Ventures and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a six-week startup accelerator programme in the country.

The first edition of the accelerator programme called Velocity brought together leading financial and sectoral experts to provide incisive, industry-led mentorship to the selected startups.

Twenty early-stage startups were selected among 234 applicants. The cohort included warehousing-focused ODWEN, Wherehouse and Warehousity; EV fleet providers, including EVIFY and Zyngo; agritech startups such as Upjao Agrotech and E Sandhai; and aggregator platforms Paapos, Hyphen SCS, and Loadexx, among others.

Each startup received AWS Activate Credits worth $25,000 that can be utilized to access AWS cloud services for building and scaling their technology infrastructure without incurring high upfront costs.

“Open Networks like ONDC can address inefficiencies in the supply chains by enabling unlocks through an interoperable network of platforms/applications. It will be exciting to see some startups build their businesses around the ONDC Network in the logistics, supply chain, or mobility space,” said Vibhor Jain, President, Network Governance and COO of ONDC.

Startups from the cohort are now members of a peer-to-peer network that encourages collaboration, enabling them to learn from each other's experiences and successes.

“Given the size and growth trajectory of the Indian economy, the logistics industry will witness exponential growth in the foreseeable future. The programme will help build a logistic ecosystem to enable new entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into viable, functional business solutions,” said Kapil Bharati, CTO and Executive Director, Delhivery.

