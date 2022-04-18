Dell launches two new gaming laptops in India

Dell has launched two new gaming laptops under its Alienware brand in India. The Alienware X14 and Alienware m15 R7 have officially been unveiled in India with the latest 12th Gen Intel processing hardware and Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics. The Alienware X14 features a starting price of Rs 1,69,990 in India, while the Alienware m15 R7 starts at Rs 1,64,990. The newly-launched Alienware devices are available for purchase across Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large format retail, and multi-brand outlets. Alienware X14 is the world’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop. The X14 can be configured with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics. The laptop also comes with a MUX switch. It supports DDR5 RAM clocked at up to 5200Mhz and M.2 SSD storage. The X14 will also come with proprietary Cryo-Tech Cooling technology.

The X14 also packs an 80Whr battery that is touted to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life. The laptop also sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen here also has support for Dolby Vision, Nvidia G-Sync, and Advanced Optimus technologies. The X14 also packs Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers, customisable RGB-LED lighting, and charging via a USB Type-C port. The Alienware m15 R7 is a 15-inch laptop with three variants as far as the display goes. The base 15.6-inch version has a FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 165Hz refresh rate, while there’s another one with a 360Hz refresh rate. The high-end version has a QHD ( 2560 x 1440) resolution with 240Hz refresh rate and 2ms latency. It starts with 16GB RAM offering a maximum of 64GB. The maximum storage offered is 2TB in single storage, and there are options for 4TB storage when choosing dual storage configuration. This laptop only runs the Intel Core i7 12700H processor. Graphics options on the m15 R7 are: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, NVIDIA GeForce 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 16GB GDDR6. The power adapter options range from 180W (standard) to 240W.

