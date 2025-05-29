DEPwD to organise conference on utilising AI for empowering disabled

New Delhi, May 29 The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is set to organise a conference on the importance of utilising artificial intelligence (AI) for empowering persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The conference will be held in collaboration with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) on May 30 in Bengaluru.

“This pioneering initiative aims to spotlight the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in creating inclusive, accessible, and assistive solutions for persons with disabilities (PwDs),” the Ministry said.

The conference is expected to bring together eminent academicians, technologists, innovators, policymakers, startups, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss, demonstrate, and deliberate on cutting-edge AI applications that enhance the quality of life for PwDs.

In addition to panel discussions, the event will also witness a series of launches including mission AI Accessibility; mission AI: Implementation of AI in Assistive Technology and Tools for Empowering PwDs; National Disability Support AI Chat Bot; Unified Benefits Interface (UBI).

The day-long conference will see sessions showcasing innovative approaches in AI and assistive technology. Real-life stories of transformation will also be shared by leading entrepreneurs, changemakers, and beneficiaries of assistive technology solutions.

Further, startups under the India AI Challenge (MeitY) and other global innovators will showcase their breakthroughs in assistive tools for developmental, visual, hearing, and multiple disabilities. Key participants will include Dot Inc (South Korea), Torchit, Sunbots Innovations, Sohum Innovation Labs, Indic AI, Barrier Break, Khyaal, among others.

The conference will conclude with an Interactive Q&A Session, followed by the ‘Way Forward’ address by Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary (DEPwD), paving a strategic roadmap for inclusive AI development.

The event will offer stakeholders a platform to build collaborations and ideate further on future-ready, inclusive technology solutions.

