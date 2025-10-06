Desh ka Swasthya Parikshan a national awakening towards preventive health: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, Oct 6 The recently launched Desh ka Swasthya Parikshan campaign is a national awakening towards preventive health, said Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav on Monday.

The campaign was launched during the recently held 10th Ayurveda Day event in Goa.

The campaign, to be rolled out by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an apex body of the Ministry of Ayush, aims to empower people with awareness of their health, encourage preventive measures, and inspire the adoption of Ayurveda-based diet and lifestyle practices for long-term well-being.

“'Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan’ is not merely an assessment -- it is a national awakening towards preventive health.

With wide participation expected from institutions, students, physicians, and the general public, the campaign is poised to become one of the largest preventive health awareness initiatives in the country.

‘Desh Ka Swasthya Parikshan’ is a people’s movement to reimagine health through ayurveda, reaffirming India’s vision of holistic well-being for all.

It will implement the CCRAS Swasthya Assessment Scale -- a validated software tool designed to assess an individual’s health status based on classical ayurvedic principles.

The innovative tool enables ayurvedic physicians to evaluate various health parameters through a structured questionnaire grounded in ancient texts, helping participants gain awareness of key health indicators while encouraging adherence to appropriate diet and lifestyle practices, the Ayush Ministry said.

“The CCRAS Swasthya Assessment Scale is a pioneering step in integrating Ayurveda with structured health evaluation. This campaign will generate valuable insights on public health trends while simultaneously motivating people to adopt simple, preventive lifestyle measures,” said Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS.

