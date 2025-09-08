Detained S. Korean workers in US expected to return home on voluntary basis

Seoul, Sep 8 South Korean workers detained in an immigration raid in the United States are likely to return home voluntarily instead of facing deportation, a foreign ministry official said on Monday, as Seoul plans to send a chartered flight after consultations with Washington.

More than 300 South Korean nationals are being held at a detention center in Folkston, Georgia, following Thursday's raid at an electric vehicle battery plant construction site operated by a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution near Savannah, reports Yonhap news agency.

South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday a chartered plane will fly to the U.S. to bring them back home after completing consultations with Washington to resolve the matter.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will fly to Washington via Salt Lake City later Monday to meet officials to "finalize the fundamental issues and ensure that no unexpected issues arise in the process of securing the release of our citizens." a ministry official told reporters.

"We are working with the U.S. to resolve the matter swiftly to make sure that all detained South Koreans can safely return home early," the official said. "Once local procedures are completed, our plan is to bring them all back at the earliest possible date."

A chartered plane is expected to head to the U.S. as early as Wednesday (South Korean time.)

Seoul has been in talks with Washington to arrange the detained South Koreans' return under voluntary departure, as deportation upon release could hinder their future travel to the United States by triggering stricter visa screening or even a travel ban.

Consular officials have so far had meetings with about 250 South Korean detained at the detention facility in Folkston to check their health conditions and treatment at the center.

"We gather that there has been no unfair treatment of the detained people or any potential violations of human rights," the official said.

Officials will soon take steps to find out how many of them want to board the chartered plane.

U.S. immigration authorities have reportedly given the detainees two options: accept deportation and take a five-year reentry ban, or remain in custody and stand trial.

Depending on the individuals' visa status, the possibility of entry restrictions upon future visits to the U.S. cannot be entirely ruled out.

While in Washington, Cho is expected to request the U.S. consider taking measures to revise the visa quotas and related policy concerning South Korea to prevent similar cases from recurring.

Seoul has consistently called for Washington to expand visa quotas for South Korean workers, but there has been little headway due largely to the growing anti-immigration sentiment in the U.S. and reluctance of U.S. Congress, sources familiar with the matter said.

Countries like Chile, Singapore and Australia secured visa quotas through free trade agreement negotiations with the U.S. back in the early 2000s.

Once the Koreans are released, they are expected to move to Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, about a 50-minute bus ride from the detention center.

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the raid and arrests of South Koreans will not strain the relationship with South Korea and he will look at the situation.

U.S. authorities detained 475 people, including about 300 South Koreans, in Thursday's raid as part of an investigation into what it called unlawful workplace practices.

